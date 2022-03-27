Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.92.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.37. 1,080,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,411. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.