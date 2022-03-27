Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.22.

ADBE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $431.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,988. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.18 and its 200-day moving average is $564.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

