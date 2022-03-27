Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE KD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 1,200,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,115. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56.
Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.