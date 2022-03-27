Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 1,200,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,115. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

