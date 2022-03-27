Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $56.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLFF. Barclays lowered their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $$2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

