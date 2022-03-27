StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AACG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

