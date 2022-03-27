StockNews.com Downgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

