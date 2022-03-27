StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.97 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

