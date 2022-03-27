StockNews.com Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.10.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.