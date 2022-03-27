StockNews.com Upgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to “Strong-Buy”

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

AMSWA opened at $20.59 on Friday. American Software has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Software by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

