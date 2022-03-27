StockNews.com Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to “Buy”

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.