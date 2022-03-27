Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.