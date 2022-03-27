Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,200 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,689,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.