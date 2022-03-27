Straight Path Wealth Management Invests $269,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,347. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.