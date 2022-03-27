Straight Path Wealth Management Invests $678,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Altria Group accounts for about 0.6% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,636,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.