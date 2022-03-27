Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

