Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 1,382,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,245. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

