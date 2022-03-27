Straight Path Wealth Management Takes $372,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

