Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $89.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $107.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

