Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 322,706 shares during the period.
Shares of GWX opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $40.61.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
