Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.