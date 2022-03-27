Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,538 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,735 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 799,412 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.