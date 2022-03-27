Strategic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 5.4% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.43 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

