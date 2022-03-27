Strategic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

