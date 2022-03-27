Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27.

