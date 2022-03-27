Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAUHY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,770.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 17,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. Straumann has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

