StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Hits $78,521.28

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $78,521.28 and $469.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,646,658,989 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

