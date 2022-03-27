Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $6.80

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $7.14. Studio City International shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.77.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

