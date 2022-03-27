Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 454.0% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FUJHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 100,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,969. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

