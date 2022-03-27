Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 736.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of STG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.