Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. 18,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,107,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

