Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. 18,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,107,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.
About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
