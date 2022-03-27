Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.04

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 304926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Separately, Laurentian increased their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm has a market cap of C$122.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.