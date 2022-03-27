Swingby Market Capitalization Tops $7.44 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 86.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,854,680 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

