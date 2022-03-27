SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,325.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.89 million and $6,325.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004951 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.96 or 0.00881252 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,708,456 coins and its circulating supply is 123,075,226 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

