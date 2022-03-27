Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 548.13 ($7.22).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 575 ($7.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 350 ($4.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 223,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($809,142.97).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.
Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
