T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $148.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

