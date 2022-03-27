TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.17. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 83,492 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
