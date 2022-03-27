TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.17. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 83,492 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

