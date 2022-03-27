Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tanzanian Gold Corp (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tanzanian Gold’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanzanian Gold.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanzanian Gold (TRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.