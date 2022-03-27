Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Lessened by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock worth $1,529,723. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

