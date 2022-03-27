TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 698,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

