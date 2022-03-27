TCW Group Inc. Acquires 25,768 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.91. 9,333,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,408,022. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

