TCW Group Inc. Buys 70,814 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $36,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.60. 4,198,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,367. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.