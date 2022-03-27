TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,629,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,364 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $241,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $65.45. 8,408,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,809. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

