TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $107,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,026,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.47. 1,994,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.58. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.07 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.29.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.