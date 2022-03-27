TCW Group Inc. Sells 109,742 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559,323 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 109,742 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $65,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.
In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
