TCW Group Inc. Sells 34,056 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $145,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $91.36. 6,894,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.46 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

