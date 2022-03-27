TD Securities Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$12.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTSDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.