Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Down 65.3% in March

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 1,145,100 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 368,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

TETC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

