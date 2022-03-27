Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $17.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $20.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

