Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,675,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,955,748. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

