Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Terex worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

TEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. 467,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

